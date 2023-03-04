Home page politics

Ukraine is also demanding the delivery of fighter jets in the war against Russia. The West has so far blocked it, but Defense Minister Resnikov remains optimistic.

Kiev – In order to be able to survive in the fight against the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war, Kiev needs extensive arms deliveries from the West. That much is clear. After months of back and forth, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) therefore agreed in January to the provision of modern battle tanks for Kiev. Shortly after the announcement, Ukrainian officials also called for the delivery of Western fighter jets as a next step. Even if the Federal Chancellor had clearly rejected these demands, the Ukrainian Defense Minister in particular believes in an early delivery.

Ukraine war: Kiev expects fighter jet deliveries – parallel to the battle tank debate

Oleksiy Resnikov expects that the NATO members, and above all Germany, will change their minds in the coming months. In his justification, the Ukrainian minister also referred to the debate about the delivery of the Leopard 2 battle tank. “I remember that Germany didn’t want to send any tanks. Now there are leopards in my country, I personally tested a leopard from Germany”, Resnikov explained in an interview with bild.de.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister therefore expects that Western countries will also join forces with the fighter jets in order to support Ukraine with weapon systems. “I think it will be some kind of coalition again, we will have a main level and other types,” Resnikov said, referring to the Western initiative. “In the tank coalition, the main animal in the zoo is the leopard from Germany, but we also have Challenger, Abrams, light tanks from France. But the main battle tank is the Leopard,” Resnikov said.

Resnikov expects fighter jet deliveries – debate makes “no sense” for Scholz

“I am sure that we will have two or three types of fighter jets, there will be one main bird,” Reznikov said. According to the defense secretary, factors such as maintenance and compatibility would play a role in the selection of this key fighter jet.

In Berlin, however, the provision of fighter jets is currently being clearly rejected. “The debate makes no sense,” said Scholz last Thursday on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”. It must now be ensured that Ukraine can defend itself against the Russian attack. “The weapons that we are providing make the necessary contribution to this.” Germany had only announced in February that it would deliver four more Leopard 2 tanks than originally planned, in order to complete the first tank battalion for Ukraine .

Medvedev: Supplying fighter jets to “Kiev drug addicts” would be direct entry into the war

The Kremlin has recently frequently condemned Western arms deliveries to Ukraine. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Thursday against making aircraft available. This step would be tantamount to a direct entry into the war by the Western military alliance, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. “And anyone deciding on the supply (repair) of such equipment or means of destruction, as well as foreign mercenaries and military trainers, would have to be considered a legitimate military target,” the 57-year-old wrote.

This is probably the only thing that keeps the “Western infantilists” from supplying aircraft and long-range weapons to the “Kiev drug addicts”. “Not for long, however, because the temptation to destroy Russia is great,” Medvedev claimed. The current Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council has been considered a hardliner in the Russian government since the start of the Ukraine war and has repeatedly caused a stir with his statements. (fd)