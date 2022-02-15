“So far, there are no grounds for imposing martial law in Ukraine, against the background of the threat of Russian invasion,” Oleksiy Reznikov said.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine continued in media statements in response to a question from the editor-in-chief of “RBC Ukraine”, saying: “I am convinced that there are no grounds for introducing such a special system today just for the sake of organizing the media space … It cannot be done in any case.” We live in a democratic country, and we are learning to pass such tests.”

Ukraine has taken a number of internal measures in order to confront any possible Russian invasion of its territory in light of the escalating threats, including the activation of “regional defense units” and the training of civilians to bear arms.

But Reznikov identified a “single case” in which his country could declare a “state of emergency”, when he said in his speech: “Martial law will be imposed in the event of an invasion… I hope that such an invasion will not happen.”

Ukraine had previously announced the application of “martial law” in 10 regions for a period of 30 days, when the Verkhovna Rada voted in November 2018 to impose these provisions in the border areas, after Russia detained Ukrainian ships off the Crimea.

Under those provisions, Ukraine in 2018 banned Russian men of combat age from entering Kiev. This coincided with strict security measures in the regions where the emergency was imposed, especially the nuclear power plants and the Black Sea ports.

In this context, the Ukrainian Defense Minister indicated that “there is no need to panic and pack bags,” stressing that “this crisis is of a media nature” and that “Ukraine will emerge from it stronger.”

The law on “martial law” of Ukraine states, in its first article, that such provisions shall be imposed in certain places in the event of armed aggression, threat of attack or threat to the independence and territorial integrity of the State of Ukraine.

It grants relevant state authorities the necessary local self-government powers to deter the threat. Temporary restrictions are also imposed on constitutional rights and freedoms.

The law consists of 28 articles, and defines the legal procedures for the formal imposition of martial law, and the powers of the President of the Republic, Parliament, the Minister of Defense, the Military Administration, and the Council of Ministers in this context. The law also regulates the procedures of the legal system for a state of emergency.