Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived Tuesday in Vilnius, where a NATO summit will be held, which will discuss, in particular, his country’s desire to join the Western military alliance.

Shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital to participate in the summit, Reznikov wrote on Twitter, “Good morning Vilnius. Good morning NATO.”

The minister attached his tweet with a picture of him in front of the banners of the NATO summit.