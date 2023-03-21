This development comes as the Crimean authorities reported that one person was injured in the attack.

The explosions came two days after a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea, the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of war crimes.

Social media pioneers shared videos they said documented the explosions that took place in Crimea, while the peninsula authorities said that one person was injured in the attack.

Russia says it annexed Crimea on the basis of a referendum in which residents supported joining in March 2014.

But Kiev, along with the Western countries, refused to recognize this referendum, saying it was invalid.

The order came after the pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovych, stepped down from power in Kiev, following protests that erupted over his refusal to sign a treaty with the European Union.

In the aftermath, what was known at the time as Moscow’s “green men” took control of the peninsula, and this coincided with demonstrations in Crimea calling for secession from Ukraine.