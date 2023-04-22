Ukrainian athletes were forbidden to go out with the flag of the World Cup in ballroom dancing in Moldova

Ukrainian dancers were forbidden to go out with the flag of the country at the World Cup in ballroom dancing, which was held in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau. About it informs Newsmaker.

The organizers explained to the athletes that, according to the regulations of the World Dancesport Federation, absolutely all participants go to the performance of countries without a flag, the national symbols of the states present are hung in the hall. You can go to the awards ceremony with flags.

Ukrainian dancers refused to go to the performance ceremony after a warning from the chief judge of the championship, Heinz Spaker.

“All participants agreed, except for athletes from Ukraine, but we cannot make exceptions. The competition has certain rules, they do not apply to Ukraine, but to all countries,” explained Petru Gozun, head of the Sports Dance Federation of Moldova.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin accused Ukraine of violating the basic principles of sports. He stressed that in sports everyone should play by the same rules.

On April 14, the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine banned Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions with Russians and Belarusians.