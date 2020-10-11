The representative of the Ukrainian special services, who oversaw the special operation to detain the Russians, the alleged fighters of Wagner’s private military company (PMC), revealed the details of its failure, Obozrevatel reports.

In an interview on the Pryamoy TV channel, an intelligence officer introduced as Bogdan said that the idea to lure the Russians who fought in Donbass to Ukraine came from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Preparations began in the summer of 2019, the curator said. A “leader” was found who could gather the rest of the “Wagnerites” – Artem Milyaev with the call sign Shaman from the Volgograd region. In 2015-2016, he fought in the Cheburashka battalion near Donetsk. PMC fighters were allegedly recruited to work in Venezuela. To avoid suspicion, not only the participants in the war in Donbass were selected.

On July 24, a meeting was held in the president’s office, seven people were present: President Vladimir Zelensky, his assistant Maria Levchenko (who does not have access to state secrets), head of the office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Roman Mashovets, then head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vasily Burba, deputy head of the SBU Ruslan Baranetsky and First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko.

Ermak offered Zelensky to postpone the operation because of the ceasefire in Donbass, and he agreed. The date of departure of the Wagnerites from Minsk was postponed to 30 July. They were urgently bought new tickets and settled in a sanatorium. The day before the postponed flight, the PMC fighters were detained by the Belarusian KGB.

“We have a mouse on the highest leadership of the state. Such a huge “mouse”, clearly with the ability to call someone there and tell about it. This is not the level of a cleaning lady, secretary, or the person who washes the windows. This level should be such that such people would hear it there and in such a way that what happened happened. At the inter-presidential level, do you understand? ” – declared Bogdan.

After the failure of the operation, almost all the employees working on it were fired from the leadership of the special services. Criminal cases have been opened against them, the curator added.

On July 29, 33 Russians were detained in Belarus. The authorities said that these are fighters of the Wagner PMC, who were going to organize riots before the presidential elections on August 9. It turned out that some of them had Ukrainian citizenship and fought in the Donbass. Kiev requested extradition, but the detainees were released and returned to Russia.

The chief editor of the Censor.net website, Yuri Butusov, said that the SBU wanted to lure out the Wagnerites to use them to exchange prisoners with Russia, but the operation failed because of Zelensky’s office. The President called it nonsense.