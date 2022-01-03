A Ukrainian minister has filed a complaint with Netflix about the popular series Emily in Paris . In the second season, a Ukrainian character comes along who commits a shoplifting, which according to culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko would be stereotypical.











Emily in Paris is about the American Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris for work. The second season has been on Netflix since last December. In the fourth episode, the character Petra, played by Daria Panchenko, passes by. The woman steals, has bad taste in clothing and is afraid of being deported.

“Emily in Paris has a caricature of a Ukrainian woman that is unacceptable. It’s also insulting,” Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram platform. ‘Is this how Ukrainians are perceived abroad? People who steal, want everything for free and are afraid of being deported from a country. That shouldn’t be the case.’

Tkachenko has sent a letter to Netflix containing his complaint. According to the British newspaper The Mirror Netflix has responded appropriately and Tkachenko would be satisfied with the answer. In the coming year, the minister and the streaming service will keep in touch to prevent such situations.

