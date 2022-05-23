By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial stemming from Russia’s February 24 invasion of the country.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot him.

Judge Serhiy Agafonov said that Shishimarin, carrying out a “criminal order” given by a senior military officer, had fired multiple shots into the victim’s head with an automatic weapon.

Shishimarin, wearing a blue and gray hooded top, watched the proceedings silently from a reinforced glass box in the courtroom and showed no emotion when the verdict was read.

The trial has enormous symbolic significance for Ukraine, which has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

Russia denies targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the verdict. He said earlier that he has no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limits his ability to provide assistance.