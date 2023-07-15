The Solomensky District Court of Kyiv changed the measure of restraint for the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, from round-the-clock house arrest to detention. This was reported on Friday, July 14, by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.

The court left the metropolitan the opportunity to make a bail in the amount of 33 million hryvnia (more than $900 thousand – Ed.).

The court arrested the clergyman until August 14. According to the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, the clergyman expressed disagreement with the court’s decision and said that he had money to pay bail.

Earlier, on July 13, Metropolitan Pavlo said that the new charges brought against him by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were fabricated. As the clergyman noted, he is being tried for faith in Christ and for refusing to recognize schismatics from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

In the meantime, the SBU said that the Metropolitan of the UOC again violated the law. The intelligence service noted that in one of the interviews, he allegedly “denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state,” and also called the situation in eastern Ukraine a civil conflict that has been going on since 2014. The Metropolitan, who was taken to court, said that he had never been against his country, and the lines from the sermon imputed to him were taken out of context.

On June 30, the Kiev court extended the house arrest to the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra for two months. Prior to this, on April 1, Metropolitan Pavel called the decision of the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv on his house arrest a political order. According to him, there is no heat, water supply and communications in the house. The governor also said in court that he was not going to run anywhere. The SBU charges Pavel with cooperation with Russia and inciting inter-religious hatred, in addition, he was charged with “cursing the president.”