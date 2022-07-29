Kyiv Court of Appeal commuted life sentence to Russian military officer Shishimarin

The Kyiv Court of Appeal commuted a life sentence to 15 years in prison for Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin. This is reported RIA News.

On May 23, a court in Ukraine found 21-year-old contract soldier Shishimarin guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. The investigation believes that the Russian shot the man, following the order, although he could refuse and not aim at the victim. The soldier admitted his guilt and repented.

The young man, who became the first Russian soldier convicted in Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation, was sentenced to life imprisonment. In June, the defense of the Russian filed an appeal against the court’s decision.

According to Shishimarin’s lawyer, life imprisonment was too cruel a measure for his client. He stressed that the young man surrendered voluntarily and confessed.