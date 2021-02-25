Goloseevsky court in Kiev ordered the country’s Internet providers to block 426 Ukrainian and Russian sites. The corresponding list is posted on website National Commission of the country on communications and informatization.

“To seize intellectual property rights that arise from Internet users when using web resources,” the court ruled.

Among the Russian resources subject to blocking, among others, there were the Livejournal blog platform, the RBC news resource, the “library of compromising materials”, “Arguments of the week”, as well as the Telegram statistics service TGStat and the GitHub section.

It is clarified that the basis for such a court decision was the article of the Criminal Code on large-scale fraud or through illegal transactions using electronic computers. The court ruling is subject to immediate execution, but can be appealed within five days.

In early February, the broadcasting of three TV channels “112 Ukraine”, NewsOne and ZIK was banned in Ukraine for five years. Earlier it became known that these platforms have registered their own media holding “Novosti”, in addition, they have a YouTube channel called “Stop Censorship 112 Ukraine, ZIK, NewsOne”.