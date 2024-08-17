Ukrainian counterattack | WP: Ukraine’s surprise attack on the Russian side messed up negotiations on a partial ceasefire

Ukrainian counterattack|The newspaper reports on the matter based on its anonymous diplomatic and administrative sources.

The surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region launched at the beginning of August messed up plans to start negotiations on ending attacks on energy infrastructure, says a US newspaper The Washington Post (WP).

According to WP, Ukraine and Russia were supposed to send their delegations to Doha, Qatar, in August. There, the countries were supposed to negotiate an end to attacks on the energy infrastructure, which would have meant a partial ceasefire, the newspaper says.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for a long time, causing widespread destruction and blackouts. Ukraine, on the other hand, has attacked Russian oil facilities.

WP tells about it based on its anonymous diplomatic and administrative sources. There has been no news about the planned meeting and the possible agreement before. However, according to the newspaper’s official sources, the plans were messed up by Ukraine’s surprise attack.

According to WP, some participants in the talks had hoped that they could lead to a broader agreement to end the war.

Willingness even participating in the negotiations had in itself meant some kind of change in the attitude of both countries. The countries’ officials have not sat at the same negotiating table since the first months of the war, and have publicly demanded terms for a ceasefire that the other side is not willing to agree to.

According to WP’s diplomatic source, after Russia’s Kursk offensive, they postponed their meeting with Qatari representatives. According to the source, Ukraine did not warn Qatar about its attack intentions.

Ukraine’s presidential office told WP that the meeting had been postponed due to the situation in the Middle East, but that a video meeting would be held on August 22.

Russia did not comment on the matter to WP. The White House also refused to comment on the matter.