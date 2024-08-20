Ukrainian counterattack|Ukraine transferred troops from the Eastern Front to Kursk. It gives Russia an opportunity to target Pokrovsk, an important supply center in the Donetsk region.

20.8. 18:29

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Russia is advancing in eastern Ukraine towards Pokrovsky. Pokrovsk is an important crossing point and maintenance center for the Ukrainian army in Donbas. If Ukraine loses Pokrovsky, it could lose the entire Donbas region. The balance of power on the Eastern Front has changed, as Ukraine has moved thousands of soldiers to Kursk.

Ukrainian the attack he secretly prepared on Russia surprised everyone two weeks ago. Ukraine said on Monday that it holds about 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territories and has succeeded to cut off some important service routes in the area.

While the eyes of the world have been focused on Kursk, Russia has been able to move closer to a breakthrough in eastern Ukraine that could evaluating including will result in the loss of all of Donetsk.

Pokrovsk has been the main maintenance and logistics center for the Ukrainian military during the current front lines in Donetsk. It has also been in Russia’s sights for a long time.

“If things don’t change significantly here, if Ukraine doesn’t get more resources or troops to the area, it seems like only a matter of time before the fighting moves to the area of ​​the city of Pokrovsk,” says HS’s fact checker John Helin.

Operation is a continuation of the battles that started in October in Avdijivka, which Russia managed to capture at the turn of February and March.

After that, Russia took Pokrovsk, with a population of about 60,000, as its destination. The city is a major crossroads of rail and road traffic, which makes it also very important for military use, Helin says.

“The first clear push towards Pokrovski came in Aprilwhen Russia captured the village of Otšeretyne and was able to break through. It was able to advance at a fairly steady pace to the village of Prohres, which fell at the beginning of July.”

According to the news agency Reuters, Russian troops have been seen about ten kilometers from Pokrovski.

In July–August Russia has managed to advance more than ten kilometers from Prohres and form a “tongue” reaching west from the front line. Russia’s advance has been made possible by both the cost of the war and the Ukrainian operation in Kursk.

“At first, it was thought that the Ukrainian troops are just really worn out and tired, and that’s why Russia is able to push the eastern front forward. It turned out that Ukraine had indeed prepared such an operation in Kursk and apparently pulled more experienced troops from the eastern front, also from the Pokrovsk region, for this purpose,” sums up Helin.

Soldiers of the 43rd Ukrainian Artillery Brigade having lunch in the Pokrovsky district.

Because of the Kursk operation, Ukraine now has to keep its eastern front troops in battles longer without rest and to ration their supplies, such as artillery ammunition, military sources have said for the Financial Times (FT).

There isn’t perfectly clear how the eastern front of Ukraine east of Pokrovsky broke. According to Helin, the Russian breakthroughs in Prohres and Otšeretyne give a clue.

“There is usually a weaker group at the front, for example new fighters or a local group that has, for one reason or another, broken under Russian pressure at a single point. Then Russia has penetrated the fractured point to widen it.”

Geography, such as rivers and lakes, as well as Ukraine’s fortresses and their absence, affect Russian attack directions.

But what is the situation right now?

According to Helin, Russia has focused almost all of their 2nd Army and parts of the 41st Army on their Pokrovsky Direction operation. This means parts of 6 to 10 regiments.

“Russia’s Central Military District is responsible for the Donetsk block, and it has taken Pokrovsky as its main direction. There, almost everyone is ready to support the operation.”

Ukraine, on the other hand, according to FT’s estimate, has sent more than 10,000 soldiers from the Eastern Front to fight in Kursk. The balance of power has changed, and without a corrective movement, the fighting will move to the city of Pokrovski in the fall.

Provided If Russia manages to widen the bulge sufficiently and move artillery and missiles closer, it can threaten the city even before direct fighting in the outskirts of Pokrovsk. Ukraine is already starting to evacuate the city’s residents.

Similar, smaller frontline languages ​​have also emerged north of the Pokrovski language in Niu Jork and Toretsk.

“There are positive things in Kursk, but if it leads to the eastern front breaking or collapsing, it could put Ukraine in an even worse situation than before the transfer of resources,” says Helin.

The next Pokrovski-like road and rail junction could be Pavlohrad, about a hundred kilometers to the west, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Then Russia could already be close to its official goal: taking over the Donetsk region.