Ukrainian counterattack | What is the point of Ukraine’s attack on Russia? “An example can be found in our own history,” says the professor

Ukrainian the risky and daring attack on Russian soil has raised the question of whether the occupied territories could be used as a trump card in possible negotiations.

Ukraine launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday last week. The objectives of the attack are still partly shrouded in darkness, but some clues have been received.

For example, from the beginning of the week, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he considered the attack the Russian president Vladimir Putin at the end and emphasized Ukraine’s pursuit of peace.

Zelenskyi’s adviser hinted at Ukraine’s desire to use territorial occupations in possible negotiations Myhailo Podoljak on Tuesday. At the time, Podoljak stated that “action on the battlefield” would be one of the coercive means to get Russia to participate in the peace conference.

Itwhat kind of trump card the territorial conquests would be for Ukraine, ultimately depends on many things, states the professor of strategy at the National Defense University Tommi Koivula.

“The parties decide that. In the end, Russia in particular will decide how big a deal territorial occupation is,” says Koivula.

“More than a hundred thousand people in Russia have had to flee their homes, and the price and harshness of the war is spreading to the Russian side. These will surely weigh on the scales and will be reflected in the Russians’ image of Putin’s administration,” he reflects.

Information about Ukraine’s progress and territorial conquests in Russia has been unclear. Ukraine has said having conquered an area of ​​about a thousand square kilometers, when Russian sources have talked about about 500 square kilometers.

On Tuesday, the news agency AFP also published an analysis, according to which Ukraine would be in possession of at least 800 square kilometers of Russian territory.

The area measured by AFP roughly corresponds to the Finnish capital region, which is without air sea ​​areas totaling approximately 771 square kilometerswhen including Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa.

At the same time, Ukraine has emphasized that it does not intend to keep the territories it has occupied.

108 kilometers to the city of Kursk in Russia, says a roadside sign near the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Pursuit using territorial occupations in peace negotiations is not new, but there are many examples in history.

Every conflict is still different and follows its own dynamics, emphasizes Koivula.

“In the bigger picture, possession of territories has often been an important factor in wars,” he continues.

For example, sometimes there is no clear winner in wars, and the parties can start thinking about how to improve their own situation.

“An example can be found in our own history. In the Winter War in March 1940, the Finnish troops were in a difficult situation, and the general perception was that the positions of the troops should be held even with sacrifices, in order to have a better starting point in the peace negotiations,” says Koivula.

“At the time, it was thought that there would be no backbone for negotiations if the Finnish troops had to retreat,” he continues.

Finally, the Winter War ended on March 13, 1940 with peace terms dictated by the Soviet Union.

All all in all, in the territorial occupations made by Ukraine, we are on the brink of key military issues, says Koivula.

Already in the 1950s, a British military historian BH Liddell Hart thought about military strategy, i.e. how to win the war, and grand strategy, i.e. how to make the outcome of the war as good as possible for oneself.

“Ukraine’s territorial occupations are at the interface of these issues,” says Koivula.

His own interpretation of the attack on Ukraine is that Ukraine aims, for example, to demonstrate the capabilities of its own armed forces, to take the initiative in war and to pressure Russia into peace.

“On the other hand, in the end, this is speculation from the outside. We don’t get all the information about the situation, but we are at the mercy of the information struggle of both parties,” Koivula reminds.