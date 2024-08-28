Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine strikes deeper and deeper into Russia: Now the target is an oil depot located about 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow

Ukrainian counterattack|Ukraine’s attacks are reaching deeper into Russia. According to Ukraine, it has captured about 1,300 square kilometers of the Kursk region.

Ukraine has struck with drones in the area of ​​the Zenit oil storage, located approximately 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow, in the city of Kotelnich, the news agency Reuters and The Moscow Times magazine. The warehouse is located in the Kirov region, where Ukraine has not invaded before.

Governor of the Kirov region Alexander Sokolov said, according to The Moscow Times, that Russia had successfully intercepted two drones. Instead, three of the drones hit the ground in the area of ​​Zenit’s facility, causing fires, which, according to Sokolov, were quickly extinguished.

Sokolov said that, as far as he knew, the attacks had not caused any damage or disruption to the operation of the facility.

Information about what happened underlines how Ukraine manages to strike deeper and deeper into Russian territory. Kotelnič is located approximately 1,100 kilometers as the crow flies from the border of Russia and Ukraine, looking in the direction of Kharkiv.

Messages according to Ukraine, the night between Tuesday and Wednesday was struck by drones to the Atlas oil depot In the southern Rostov region of Russia. Pictures and videos were published on social media, which showed the fuel storage towering in the night light. In the morning, the fires still belched thick smoke.

A Ukrainian drone attack on another fuel warehouse in the Rostov region a week and a half earlier still caused fires on Wednesday.

All three fuel depots that were hit by attacks in Ukraine are under the administration of Russia’s State Emergency Stockpile Agency.

Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive on August 6 in Russia’s Kursk region near the Ukrainian border. On Tuesday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told that his troops had captured an area of ​​approximately 1,300 square kilometers from Kursk.

In addition, it was reported on Tuesday that almost 600 Russians had been taken as prisoners of war in connection with the advance of the Ukrainian forces.