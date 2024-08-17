Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine strengthens its positions in the Kursk region, President Zelenskyi praises the soldiers

Ukrainian counterattack|The destruction of the bridge, the accusation of attacking the nuclear power plant: HS summarized the most important twists and turns of the Ukrainian counterattack from Friday and Saturday.

Last Ukraine, which launched a surprise attack in Kursk at the beginning of the week, is strengthening its positions in the region, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Saturday according to news agency AFP.

Zelenskyi thanks on his Telegram channel soldiers and commanders who have taken Russian soldiers as prisoners, thus promoting opportunities for the release of Russian captured soldiers and civilians in prisoner exchanges.

On Friday, Ukraine destroyed a strategically important bridge that crosses the Seymjoki in the Gluškovo region, says, among other things British broadcasting company BBC. Destroying the bridge could make it difficult for the Russian army’s supply connections.

Another bridge along the same river in the Zvannoje area was also damaged by Ukraine.

The photo published by Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Friday, which is said to show the strike that destroyed the bridge over the Seim River.

Russian On Saturday, the Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of intentions to attack a nuclear power plant in the Kursk region, among others, the news agency Reuters reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense writes In his Telegram postthat Ukraine should blame Russia for the attack. According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine would then claim that Russia was behind the attack, so that Russia would have an excuse to attack the nuclear power plants located in Ukraine.

On Saturday morning, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the road outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the Russian management of the nuclear power plant said on his Telegram channel. The impact endangered the staff members of the nuclear power plant who often use the road, but according to the management of the nuclear power plant, no one was injured in the impact.

Ukrainian since the start of its surprise attack, more than 120,000 people have already had to flee the area, the BBC says. Ukraine tells having already taken over more than 80 population centers.

Ukraine’s military said on Friday it had sent about 10,000 troops to seize a 1,100 square kilometer area of ​​Kursk, mostly around the town of Suja, British newspaper The Guardian tells. This would mean a larger area than Russia has captured in Ukraine during the entire year.

A building burned in the attacks in the city of Suža in the Kursk region, pictured on Friday.

However, Ukraine does not want to occupy Russian territories, Zelenskyi’s advisor Myhailo Podoljak said on Friday, according to the BBC. Instead, one of the main purposes of the attack is to get Russia to negotiate on Ukraine’s terms.

Ukrainian and Russia was supposed to send a delegation to Doha, Qatar in August to negotiate an end to attacks on energy infrastructure, but the surprise attack disrupted those plans, says the American newspaper The Washington Post referring to their sources.

If implemented, the negotiations would have meant a partial ceasefire. According to WP’s unnamed diplomatic and administration sources, some participants in the talks had hoped they would have led to a more comprehensive agreement to end the war.