The exit of Andri Sybiha, the presidential adviser, can possibly calm Western countries, which are suspicious of Ukraine’s ability to liberate the peninsula.

Ukraine is ready to discuss the future of the Crimean peninsula with Russia if Ukrainian forces reach the peninsula’s administrative borders. The president of Ukraine will tell you about it to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Andri Sybiha In an interview with the Financial Times.

“If we achieve our strategic goals on the battlefields and when we are on the administrative borders of Crimea, we are ready to open diplomatic discussions on this issue.”

“This does not mean that we shut out [Krimin] liberation with the help of our armed forces.”

Sybian the exit may possibly appease Western countries, which are skeptical of Ukraine’s ability to liberate the peninsula. Escalations by Russian President Vladimir Putin, if attempts are made to liberate Crimea, are also a concern.

Zelenskyi has said that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia until all Russian troops have withdrawn from Ukraine, including Crimea.

Myhailo Podoljak told Radio Free Europe that Ukrainian troops will reach the peninsula within 5-7 months.

According to the news agency Reuters, Ukraine is training a total of 40,000 soldiers for new assault brigades. The recruitment campaign for the brigades started in February and they fall under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The brigades are formed specifically for future counterattacks and their operations.