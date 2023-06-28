Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine is moving slowly in its counter-offensive – The map shows the front lines

Ukraine’s counterattack continues, but there have been no significant victories recently, says HS’s fact checker.

For while Wagner’s attempted coup in Russia has taken attention away from the war situation, Ukraine seems to have advanced in its counterattack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said Monday night in his video greeting that the Ukrainian troops have advanced in all directions during the day, wishing the soldiers “more similar days”.

Deputy Defense Minister of the country Hanna Maljar again said on Monday morning, according to Reuters, that Ukraine had recaptured a total of 130 square kilometers of land on the southern front during the counterattack.

of HS fact checker of John Helin according to the counterattack has indeed continued in recent days, but slowly.

“Individual villages have changed owners, but there have not really been any extensive changes here.”

The British Ministry of Defense said in its intelligence review on Tuesday that Ukrainian landing forces have advanced in their attack east of the village of Krasnohorivka near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

These are the first times since Russia launched its full-scale offensive that Ukraine has likely retaken territory that has been under Russian control since 2014.

Helin considers it quite possible that Ukraine has passed through the old cease-fire lines, although no evidence has been seen yet. However, he states that the area is more or less a gray area, and we cannot yet speak of significant progress.

“Almost a few fields have changed hands,” Helin estimates.

According to Helin, significant progress would require the capture of at least a village or some piece of land that Ukraine could use in the future.

News has also been heard from other fronts, when the British newspaper The Guardian told from the beginning of the week that Russian war bloggers have reported that Ukraine has crossed the Dnieper River near the village of Datsi. Ukraine has not commented on the possible crossing of the Dnieper River.

The dacha is located south of the Dnieper near the city of Kherson and the badly damaged Antonivka bridge.

The beginning of June From the explosion of the Kahovka dam the resulting floods in the Kherson region have already subsided and made crossing the river easier than before.

The Guardian predicts that crossing the river will facilitate possible future advances by Ukraine towards the Crimean peninsula.

However, according to Helin, claiming that is an exaggeration.

“Ukraine has been on the southern bank of the river for a long time. Bigger measures would be required to be able to talk about beating the route [Krimille]”, he says.

However, Helin considers it clear that the Ukrainian forces are now on the south side of the river. This means that it is possible for Ukraine to prepare a route across the Dnieper.

The weekend and during the beginning of the week, according to Helin, Ukraine and Russia have become active again in the direction of Bahmut, where both have transferred their reserves. Fighting in the region continues, and Ukraine has managed to push Russian forces eastward.

Although the sticky progress of Ukraine’s counter-offensive has continued, according to Helin, Ukraine still has unused reserves for a counter-offensive.

“If Ukraine is not able to achieve a significant result on the southern front, it may be that the reserves will be directed elsewhere, for example to Bahmut.”