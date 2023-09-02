Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine is believed to have made significant progress on the southern front

According to Ukraine, after capturing Robotyne, its forces are advancing towards the village of Novoprokopivka.

Ukrainian forces have progressed “significantly” in their ongoing counterattacks in the southern part of the country during the previous three days, the White House estimates.

The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

However, the counterattacks have progressed, according to a White House spokesman of John Kirby slower than Ukraine hoped. According to him, Ukraine’s goal is to cut Russia’s land connection to Crimea.

Kirby reported that Ukrainian forces have achieved some successes against the Russian second line of defense on the southern front.

British military intelligence evaluates for its part in X on Saturday that some Ukrainian units have advanced in the south to Russia’s first main defense line.

On Friday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told the US for CNNthat the Ukrainian troops are advancing, but “the battle is tough”.

Previously this week Ukraine told having captured the strategically important village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region of southern Ukraine after heavy fighting.

HS fact checker John Helin evaluate at the end of Augustthat Ukraine was likely to take over Robotyne in the first days of the counteroffensive in June.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told CNN on Friday bythat it is advancing towards the village of Novoprokopivka east of Robotyne.

“[Ukrainan joukot] have been successful, consolidating their positions, using artillery fire on detected enemy targets, and conducting operations against adversary indirect fire,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to CNN.

NATO-supplied Ukrainian artillery has a brigadier general Serhi Baranov advantage, as it can fire about 5-15 kilometers further than Russian artillery.

CNN reports that Ukrainian soldiers have said they believe the next fighting will take place south and east of Robotyne.

The counterattack in the Zaporizhia region can also be seen in the information gathered from open sources maintained by Helin on the war map.

Britain’s military intelligence has estimated that Russian military forces are trying to disrupt Ukraine’s counterattack and force its forces to split in two in the direction of Orihiv in the south and Kupyansk in the east.

According to intelligence, Russia has advanced modestly in the direction of Kupyansk. Russia will likely try to take advantage of this by increasing resources in the region.

At the same time, however, Russia risks the division of its own forces when trying to prevent a breakthrough by Ukrainian forces.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates Friday in his reviewthat Russia is moving its forces on the eastern front to the south to defend against a counterattack.

Kuleba has also harshly criticized Western parties who have expressed their disappointment at the speed of the counterattack.

“I would urge all critics to shut their mouths, come to Ukraine and try to free even a square centimeter themselves,” Kuleba said on Thursday at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to the Reuters news agency.

Ukraine’s counterattack has been slowed down by Russia’s endless minefields, artillery positions and armored barriers. According to CNN, Russia has also built a network of tunnels and battle trenches to slow Ukraine’s advance.

Ukrainian the goal is to advance to the Sea of ​​Azov and cut off the Russians’ service connections to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to estimates, Ukraine has also made repeated attempts to cut off supply connections to the Crimean peninsula with blows To the bridge of the Kerch Strait.