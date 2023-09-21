Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine got its heavy equipment through Russia’s southern defense line

Ukraine’s progress can continue as a “steady push” instead of a faster breakthrough, John Helin believes.

Ukraine has succeeded for the first time in getting heavier equipment behind the armored barriers of the Russian defense line on the Zaporizhzhia front in the south. Based on videos and geolocation data, international media, such as The Kyiv Independent and Insider.

HS fact checker following the war situation in Ukraine John Helin reinforce the advance near the village of Verbove.

“This tells us that Ukraine has succeeded in dismantling armor barriers and mines on the Surovikin line to the extent that this heavier equipment can be brought through,” says Helin.

Getting armored vehicles behind defense lines has only been a matter of time since Ukrainian infantry were first seen behind the line more than two weeks ago, Helin says. Now the Ukrainian forces are expanding the gaps they have previously made in the Russian defense lines.

The real thing however, according to Helin, there is no talk of a breakthrough yet, but Ukraine’s conditions for expanding the breach in the enemy’s defense are now better.

“Ukraine is clearly expanding its bridgehead position behind this first Surovikin line. Now that we can bring armored vehicles there, we will be able to support the continuation of the attack behind the line much better than was possible before,” says Helin.

“But just because the armored vehicles are behind the line does not mean that a major breakthrough is about to be reached. And we don’t see that here yet,” Helin continues.

Ukraine’s progress may continue as a “steady push” instead of a faster breakthrough, Helin predicts.

“Although this [murto puolustuslinjan taakse] is clearly a good thing, then the window of time for greater success of the counterattack keeps getting smaller and smaller, if you want to reach any of the bigger stated goals,” says Helin.

Ukrainian the biggest limitations of the counterattack are still the situation of the artillery ammunition and the reserve to be put into the counterattack.

However, the same restrictions also apply to Russian forces. Russia has also had to commit its forces to the region and bring its reserves from other regions.

The ammunition shortage can be seen, for example, in Russia in turning to North Korea.

“In short, you could say that this seems to be a battle about who will run out of artillery ammunition and reserves first,” says Helin.