Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine destroyed at least two bridges in Kursk – Expert: The third point is “in the plot”

Ukrainian counterattack|Ukraine’s purpose is to isolate the Russian soldiers in the Gluškovo and Tetkino area from other forces, the expert estimates.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukraine destroyed at least two and possibly three bridges in Russia’s Kursk region. The purpose is to isolate Russian soldiers from other forces and prevent Russian supplies. Germany and Denmark give new aid packages to Ukraine.

Ukraine has verifiably destroyed two and probably a third bridge over the Seim river in the Kursk region of Russia, says HS’s fact checker John Helin.

The destroyed bridges are located near the town of Gluškovo and the village of Zvannoje. The third, possibly destroyed bridge leads to the village of Karyž.

“If the third bridge is not yet on the plot, so to speak, it most likely will be very quickly. It is a planned campaign to destroy bridges. There is no reason why the third bridge should not be made unusable.”

The third bridge and its destruction have been reported, among other things, by an official of the investigative committee of the Russian Federation, says The Kyiv Independent.

Satellite image of the destroyed bridge in the Gluškovo area on Saturday.

Ukrainian according to Helin, the purpose is to isolate the Russian soldiers in the Gluškovo and Tetkino area from the other forces located on the left flank of the Kursk operation in the west.

“It is most likely that Ukraine will bring reserves for the Kursk operation and other forces in the region to take over this area to which the bridges lead. The purpose is to prevent Russia from being able to maintain or strengthen its forces in the region.”

However, according to the BBC, for example, the Russian troops have built two pontoon bridges over the Seimas. The bridges are located near the town of Gluškovo.

“Through these, we aim to take care of maintenance from now on. According to the Z-war bloggers, the maintenance of the area also relies on pontoon bridges,” says Helin.

According to Helin, Ukraine has probably used both Himars rocket launcher systems and Jdam cruise bombs to destroy the bridges.

“The bridges were first shot at with Himars, after which flying bombs were dropped on them.”

A destroyed Russian armored vehicle in Kursk’s Suzha on Friday.

of The Economist sources by Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine With Oleksandr Syrskyi also had another possible attack direction in mind besides Kursk: Bryansk.

According to the newspaper, Syrskyi also planned a possible double attack that would have targeted both Kursk and Bryansk.

However, Syrskyi ended up in Kursk’s position for reasons that have not been made public. According to The Economist, the entire operation was planned with the knowledge of only a small core group, and the armed forces’ intelligence was given the main responsibility for intelligence operations. Ukraine’s Western allies were also not told about the operation.

“Syrskyi’s two previous operations fell apart because of the West. One was leaked to the Russians and the second time we were told it had to be cancelled,” one of the sources who spoke to the newspaper said.

On Monday it was also reported that Germany and Denmark have announced new aid packages for Ukraine.

The size of the Danish package is the public broadcasting company of DR including about 150 million euros. Foreign minister by Lars Løkke Rasmussen according to which Ukraine has permission to use Danish weapons on Russian soil.

Germany’s aid package includes the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine The message published on X including the Iris-T anti-aircraft system, 14,000 pieces of 155 mm ammunition and dozens of different rifles.