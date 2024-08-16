Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine continues to advance on Russian soil – It has changed the status quo of the war, says retired major general

Ukrainian counterattack|According to Zelensky’s adviser, the aim of the attack on Ukraine is, among other things, to gain a better negotiating position for the future.

Mixed Ukraine and Russia have said that they have advanced on the Kursk battlefields, AFP and Reuters report, among others.

Ukraine, for example, says that it has taken control of more than 80 population centers in the region. Governor of Kursk Alexei Smirnov on the other hand says that Ukraine has 28 centers.

“In the evening, I saw soldiers walking along the street. I asked them a question. They said I have to evacuate immediately, otherwise they will kill me,” said a resident of the town of Suja, who spoke to AFP and evacuated Nina Golinjaeva.

It was only after leaving Suja that Golinjaeva understood the extent of the Ukrainian invasion operation.

“There were burning cars, airplane parts and shell casings everywhere.”

A house damaged by a Ukrainian attack in Kursk on Friday.

Ukrainian the target is the president to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak too to gain a better negotiating position with the attack, considering the negotiations that will be organized at some point in the future.

“Ukraine is not interested in occupying Russian territories. This is obvious. Because Ukraine is exclusively fighting a defensive war within the framework of international law,” he writes on the X messaging service.

According to Podoljak, Ukraine must cause significant tactical losses to Russia and influence the opinions of Russians in their country.

“The fact is that until recently, the citizens of the aggressor state generally remained indifferent to the hostilities because they took place in Ukraine.”

“Among our Western allies, there is a kind of illusion that the Russians are discussing war. No, there are no such discussions; political matters are not discussed there at all.”

In all, Ukraine has said it has captured more than 1,100 square kilometers in the Kursk region.

For The Kyiv Independent by a retired Major General of the Australian Armed Forces who spoke Mick Ryanian according to Ukraine has changed the status quo of the war.

“Everyone has been talking about a stalemate, even though it’s not true, but now it’s definitely not like that. Now it’s movement-based warfare. From now on, the Russians must really invest a lot more in defending their borders, which they haven’t really done.”

A Ukrainian soldier carried ammunition on top of a T-72 main battle tank in the Sumy region near the Russian border on Monday.

Russia on the other hand, has said that he advanced in the Donetsk region and captured the village of Serhijivka, which is located about 15 kilometers from the vital city of Pokrovsky for Ukraine. Pokrovsk is an important hub for Ukrainian logistics and supply operations for forces in the region.

Russia also accused the United States on Friday of the Ukrainian attack on Kursk.

President Vladimir Putin adviser Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Izvestija that the military alliance NATO and the West were directly involved in planning the Ukrainian attack on Kursk.

“The special forces of NATO and Western countries were also involved in the planning of the operation in the Kursk region,” Patrushev said, according to Reuters.

If If Ukraine starts to take over, for example, villages or other civilian targets using US weapons and equipment, it could be close to exceeding the restrictions set by Washington. The goal of the United States remains to avoid a wider escalation of the war.

According to video and image materials and official sources, Ukraine has used US Stryker combat vehicles, German Marder assault tanks and British Challenger 2 battle tanks in its attack.

The Kyiv Independent says that the Ukrainian armed forces have released video footage of the first moments of the attack for the first time. The video shows, for example, captured Russian soldiers and how Ukrainian armored vehicles are apparently advancing in support of the infantry.