Ukrainian counterattack | Ukraine brought Leopards to the front: “They are there in optimal use”

The possible results of the counterattack will probably have to wait for a long time, reminds Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Ukrainian has been reported to have carried out powerful offensive operations in Zaporizhia on Thursday. According to Russian information and footage, heavy equipment is used in them, including Leopard battle tanks given to Ukraine by Western countries.

The appearance of leopards in battles is a clear sign that Ukraine’s expected counter-offensive has begun, says docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, it is precisely the appearance of the heavy Leopard battle tanks provided by Western countries at the front that has been considered as an indicator of when Ukraine’s counterattack will begin.

We talked at the beginning of the yearthat Ukraine lacked heavy battle tanks, which hindered its ability to attack the Russian occupier.

“It indicates that the attack will work, and indeed it must. The clock is ticking and Ukraine won’t have forever to get things done before autumn comes and the weather conditions will make the attack more difficult.”

Armed Forces of Ukraine denied on Thursday, claims of the start of a counter-offensive. The news agency Reuters reported about it.

According to Kaihkö it is known that Ukraine has a total of nine brigades equipped and trained by Western countries, some of which have used Leopards.

“They are really meant for this counterattack. It is known that [vasta]units earmarked for the attack and intended for that have been put on the front.”

However, Käihkö reminds that the information about Leopards comes from Russian sources.

“At the moment, we only hear what the Russians are saying.”

According to information spreading on social media, Ukraine would also have lost one Leopard tank. HS fact checker of John Helin according to the video posted on Twitter below of the lost Leopard seems real.

I’m crazy Leopards are well suited to Zaporizhia’s terrain and conditions.

“Yes, they are optimally used there.”

According to him, the more essential question concerns which areas are important for Ukraine, where it should focus and invest with its best equipment.

“Yes, it is definitely southern Ukraine. If Ukraine manages to advance about 80 kilometers in that direction, after that they will be able to influence Russia’s logistics a lot.”

According to Käihkö, Ukraine’s longer-term goal is to influence Crimea and the Kertsinsalmi bridge, which would significantly change the entire war situation.

Ukrainian a counterattack has been expected in the West since the beginning of the year. Käihkö reminds that the possible results of the counterattack will probably have to be waited for a long time.

“It may take weeks or months before the achievements are clearer. Expectations are high, perhaps disproportionately high, for this attack. You have to be realistic: this is not necessarily an attack that will end the war.”

Even if Ukraine had now launched its counterattack, Käihkö points out that mere success is unlikely.

“There will definitely be losses, because the attacker often has more losses than the defender.”