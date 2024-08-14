Ukrainian counterattack | The Russians had “only landmines placed on the side of the road next to the trees” – the Ukrainians continue to advance in Kursk

Ukrainian counterattack|A state of emergency has been declared in the Belgorod region due to the attack.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Ukrainian troops are advancing in the Kursk region and, according to Zelensky, have captured more than a hundred Russian soldiers. Ukraine carried out a major drone attack against four military airfields. According to his words, Russia has repelled Ukrainian attacks in five different areas.

Ukrainian the troops have continued fighting and advancing in the Kursk region of Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters, on Wednesday that the Ukrainians had advanced one to two kilometers during Wednesday. According to Zelensky, the Ukrainians have also captured more than a hundred Russian soldiers.

On the other hand, according to AFP, Russia has said that its forces have succeeded in repelling Ukrainian attacks in five different areas.

“The enemy’s attempts to break through deeper into Russian territory using armored vehicles have been repelled,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said. It also reported that Russian forces had shot down a total of more than a hundred Ukrainian aircraft, mainly in the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Ukraine according to Reuters, has also carried out its largest aerial attack during a full-scale war. It targeted four military airfields.

According to a Ukrainian official source who spoke to Reuters, Ukraine struck the fields so that the Russians could not use cruise bombs in their bombing campaign against Ukraine.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine To Oleksandr Syrskyi according to the Ukrainian forces have completely taken over the city of Suža. Videos seen by news agencies show Ukrainians removing the Russian flag from the hall of a school in the city. The city is extremely important for gas deliveries from Russia to Europe, but as of Wednesday, gas was passing through it normally.

The Russians are, for example the BBC according to the Russian-language service, denied that Suža was in the possession of the Ukrainians.

War the following Russian bloggers have said that the front has begun to stabilize.

Independent Russian media Medusa on the other hand, says that the relatives of conscripts serving in the Murmansk region are worried about their children ending up in the Kursk region.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has previously promised that conscripts will not be used in battles. However, the relatives have set up at least one official address for the president, so that their children do not end up on the front lines.

People gathered to collect relief supplies in the city of Kursk on Wednesday.

Destroyed Ukrainian equipment was seen on Tuesday in the Sumy region near the Russian border.

Ukrainian the goal, according to a security authority source who spoke to AFP, is to force Russia to move troops for a defensive battle. In addition, the Ukrainians want to cause as much damage and instability as possible in Russia.

“They have [venäläisillä] there were only landmines placed on the side of the road next to the trees and some individual mines that they had managed to throw on the roads,” a Ukrainian soldier who spoke to AFP said.

Russian A state of emergency has been declared in the Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told on Telegram. Already earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the Kursk region because of the Ukrainian attack.

So far, more than 120,000 people have fled the fighting in the Kursk region.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (co.) said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s counterattack is justified.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself. It is clear that they can carry out the operation in Kursk. Our task is to support Ukraine as much and as long as necessary. It is still the only way to stop Putin and achieve peace on Ukraine’s terms,” ​​Orpo said.