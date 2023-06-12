Ukrainian counterattack | “The going was pretty rough” – The map shows Ukraine’s progress

Ukraine’s counterattack has progressed slowly, but the information is still uncertain and the situation is alive, says HS fact checker John Helin. The maps show the progress of Ukraine in recent days.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi confirmed the long-awaited news on Sunday: Ukraine the counterattack is underway.

Ukrainian forces have advanced in the regions of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhia in southern Ukraine, the US think tank also reported Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Expectations regarding the attack are high, but according to the information available on Monday afternoon, progress has not been easy or fast.

“It’s been pretty rough and there hasn’t been much progress,” says HS’s fact checker and updater of Ukraine’s war situation map John Helin.

The situation is ongoing and the available information is uncertain.

According to Helin, however, the Ukrainian forces would appear to have advanced no more than 8-9 kilometers on the Donetsk front and only a little on the Zaporizhia front.

ISW also points out that although Ukraine has made progress in its counterattack, it is still premature to talk about a breakthrough.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, according to Reuters, that heavy fighting continues on the front lines.

The map shows the development of the front line in the last few days until Monday morning.

No significant changes on the Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts

Ukrainian the troops have advanced to the southwest of the town of Orihiv in the Zaporizhia region, ISW says based on its Russian sources.

According to Helin, however, there are quite a few changes in the front line of Zaporizhia south of Orihiv. Ukraine’s counterattack in the region actually started on Wednesday, he says.

Ukraine’s progress on the Kherson front is hampered by the Kahovka dam, which broke a week ago, and is located in Russian-controlled territory. According to Ukraine, Russia blew up the dam, while Russia blames Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljar told In Telegram, that Russia is moving its most combat-capable troops from Kherson in the direction of Bahmut and Zaporizhia. According to the deputy defense minister, this would indicate that Russia blew up the Kahovka dam in order to shorten its defense lines in the Kherson region.

The crockery by Ukrainian troops have advanced at least 300 meters and at most 1.5 kilometers in southern Ukraine.

Wins too Ukraine has Zaporizhia on the front, although still relatively small.

Ukraine has allegedly taken over the village of Lobkove.

“That’s the only significant change in this [Zaporižžjan] in the area during this counterattack,” says Helin.

“Apart from Lobkove, as far as I know, no other villages have changed hands.”

Profits losses also go hand in hand. It is from this front that the biggest news about the three Finnish Leopard tanks, which the Russian troops allegedly destroyed, Helin says.

The Leopards given by Finland to Ukraine are clearing tanks. A mine plow has been installed on them, from which the wagons can be recognized as Finnish in the picture.

“There is tar and the 47th brigade has probably taken losses, at least in terms of equipment. These Leopard 2Rs are probably just the equipment of the 47th brigade and have been lost, because it would be a bit difficult to get through the minefields,” says Helin.

“But three in the same field raises questions.”

On the Donetsk front, Ukraine advanced several kilometers

Localized According to footage and Russian sources, Ukrainian forces have recaptured several villages in Donetsk in the south, southwest and southeast of the Velyka Novosilka settlement, ISW says.

According to Helin, the regional exemptions announced by Ukraine seem to be “pretty much” true. Levadne, Neskutšne, Storoževe and Blahodatne seem to be in Ukraine’s possession. However, the situation in the village of Makarivka is uncertain.

Ukraine announced the liberation of the village of Storoževe on Monday. It is the fourth village recaptured by Ukraine during a counter-offensive that lasted about a week.

Helin says that in this area Ukraine has progressed at best about eight kilometers to Kermenchyk since last Thursday.

“At least according to Russian information,” Helin clarifies.

This too on the front, the information is not completely certain, but the progress has been more uneven than the southern front. The recapture of four villages is Ukraine’s biggest advance in the past seven months.

“Here, too, the Ukrainian 37th Marine Brigade would have taken quite heavy equipment losses. The same may apply to one other Ukrainian brigade. Ukraine has brought older units to the area that were already in combat, i.e. the 68th and 35th brigades,” says Helin.

At the same time, Ukraine has continued its attacks on the northern and southern sites of the Russian-held city of Bahmut.

“This is indeed the long-awaited counterattack, but it is still possible for Ukraine to shift its focus, because there are enough troops in the reserve,” sums up Helin.