Ukrainian counterattack | NY Times: Russia’s “elastic defense” eats away at Ukraine’s counterattack

In elastic defense, you first give up ground, then attack back.

Russia is currently using a tactic in the war called “elastic defense,” he writes of The New York Times (NY Times) Correspondent.

In elastic defense, military forces first give up ground, and then strike back. So the Russian commanders are not holding on to the front lines at the moment, but are rather retreating for a while.

In order to implement the tactic, the Russian troops first retreat on the front, towards the second line of defense, encouraging the Ukrainian troops to advance. Then the Russians attack back when the opponent is at their most vulnerable: either when moving across open ground, or when arriving at newly abandoned Russian positions.

The goal is, according to the correspondent, to prevent the Ukrainian forces from reaching new positions, which will be used as a base for the advance. Ukraine managed to do that in the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region, which is the country’s biggest breakthrough in recent weeks.

According to Ukrainian officials and military experts, the elastic defense tactic is only one of several factors that have hindered Ukraine’s faster advance on the front.

The dense minefields, networks of trenches and tank barriers used by Russia have been named as other slowing factors. The reluctance of NATO allies to supply Ukraine with fighter jets and long-range weapons also has an effect.

Perhaps the biggest problem for Ukraine is Russia’s large artillery stockpile, which the country has been using throughout the invasion.

Elastic defense is not a new strategy, says a senior researcher in land warfare research Ben Barry For the NY Times.

The Soviet Union used the same tactic in World War II, in the 1943 Battle of Kursk against Germany.

Russia also seems to have been applying it for some time in Ukraine, especially to make it more difficult for the counteroffensive that started in the summer.

“Historically, elastic defense has been used with great success, but success requires good leadership, well-trained forces, and decisive counterattacks,” Barry stated.