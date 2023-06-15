Ukrainian counterattack | Now there is no blitzkrieg, says the military professor

Ukraine’s expected counterattack is going ahead as planned, military professor Aamulehti estimates.

Ukraine has advanced its counterattack to its third phase and from a military point of view everything is going according to plan. This is what a military professor thinks Aki-Mauri Huhtinen From the National Defense University.

“In this third phase, Ukraine is going to try out where the Russian defense lines could be broken, that is, Ukraine is looking for an opening, where it could hit the Russian forces more widely and penetrate behind the defense lines.”

The current phase has been preceded by precise and long planning. The second phase was seen a few months ago when fierce fighting took place in Bahmut. In this way, Ukraine tied Russia’s forces into a fight while at the same time striking with long-range weapons in the south. “We’re talking about modifying the battle mode.”

Ukraine’s counterattack was expected and anticipated throughout the spring. Last weekend, Ukraine confirmed that a counter-offensive was underway. Since then, it has said it has made small gains and liberated a handful of villages from Russian control.

If you look at the map, according to Huhtinen, Ukraine could achieve the biggest political gains on the front lines of Zaporizhia and Vuhledar. From them it would be the shortest journey towards Melitopol, Mariupol and finally the shore of the Sea of ​​Azov.

“It would split the Russian front line. The troops remaining on the western side and Crimea would be isolated in a way,” says Huhtinen. “Of course, what is essential now is whether Ukraine finds an opening for the main attack. Probably will find.”

It won’t happen now lightning war, Huhtinen reminds. A phase is underway that will take Ukraine’s time. “You have to go really carefully and slowly, so as not to expose your own striking power to wear out in the very beginning.”

National Defense University military professor Aki-Mauri Huhtinen.

It is clear that Ukraine has a difficult task ahead of it. Last fall, Ukraine managed to surprise and blockade Russia and recapture Kharkiv. A domino movement happened, with which the Russians had to move out from under it, says Huhtinen.

“Now the Russians know exactly what Ukraine is trying and they have had months to make defense arrangements.”

Huhtinen estimates that Ukraine is now trying to create psychological pressure on Russia’s defense – one hundred meters and a liberated village at a time. Finally, during the summer, the Russian defense can be seen to take a step back.

“After that, if we get closer to the Sea of ​​Azov, the Russians will be in a hurry. Then the same phenomenon as in Kharkiv can happen, i.e. there are no defense lines, but we have to fight in the open against the Ukrainian assault forces.”

At the same time, Ukraine must ensure that Russia does not get to strike back and that its own maintenance connections are not cut off. “This is now a bit of a scrap and the fights are going to be bloody. In that sense, this is very hard twisting both ways.”

At least three people were killed and more than 10 injured in an attack in Odessa, southern Ukraine, early Wednesday, June 14. Later in the day, the police stood guard in front of the shopping center that was badly damaged in the attack.

Not in Russia to assess that there is currently the ability to even strive to do the same as Ukraine. Huhtinen’s assessment is that Russia is now trying to hang on and keep the territories it has taken under its control.

Compared to Russia, Ukraine has a clear advantage on its side, says Huhtinen. Fresh and trained troops are making a counterattack from Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, has fighters on its defense lines who have hardly been able to get out of there for months, and the troops may not have been trained or even able to maintain them.

“In any case, Russia has a rather low combat morale, leadership relationships are messed up and the Kremlin is seething.”

Russia has been waging a total war in Ukraine for over a year, says Huhtinen. Russia must have thought that attacks on the capital Kyiv and civilian targets would arouse fear in Ukrainians. However, the opposite has happened: Ukrainians’ will to fight has grown.

“It’s hard to say what kind of tricks the Kremlin will resort to if Ukraine really gets up to speed, the front lines are broken and Russia’s military defense is torn apart,” says Huhtinen. “Of course, the danger here is that we resort to something that doesn’t just apply to this fight, but destroys the conditions more widely.”

Russia made a devastating attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, June 13. At least 11 people have been reported dead. Officials were working in the area that was damaged in the attack. The dead had been lifted into body bags.

Time for this Ukraine has summer for a counterattack. Already in advance, summer was estimated to be the most suitable time for a counterattack. The soil has dried up after spring and is carrying heavy equipment before the autumn rains begin.

In the West, big expectations are expected from the counterattack. Military professor Aki-Mauri Huhtinen does not believe that the war will end with a counterattack. However, it can have an effect on its course. Huhtinen says that a significant moment is upon us.

“Ukraine has by no means failed, even if it didn’t accomplish much. Then it makes the next counterattack,” Huhtinen says and reminds us of the military goals of the counterattack. “Ukraine is trying to destroy Russia’s military power, so the essential thing is that it can be destroyed, defeated and dispersed.”

Regarding this counterattack, according to Huhtinen, Ukraine must have thought carefully that it has enough troops and equipment. In terms of the future, however, these again become question marks. Ukraine depends on Western and American military aid and will continue to need it.

“Ukraine has a shortage of everything, especially long-range weapons,” says Huhtinen, citing as an example the Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which can strike at a distance of two to three hundred kilometers. “All the time, when Ukraine gets ahead, it has to strike deeper and prevent Russia from bringing in additional troops or maintaining the current ones.”