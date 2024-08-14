Ukrainian counterattack | HS reached out to Russians living in uncertainty in the Kursk and Belgorod regions – “A missile can hit us at any time”

Russian the war of aggression against Ukraine has created great uncertainty and physical insecurity in the lives of ordinary people, and currently increasingly on the soil of the Russian state.

On Tuesday, Helsingin Sanomat reached several people from Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions near the Ukrainian border by phone or using Telegram messages. In Kursk, a large-scale attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, which has already lasted more than a week, is underway, and a similar fate is now feared in Belgorod.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday morning on his Telegram channel that “more than 11,000 residents of the Krasnoyaruz district have been evacuated” in fear of Ukrainian forces.

According to data from three years ago, 14,000 people lived in the district belonging to Belgorod.

A Ukrainian field hospital somewhere in the Kursk region of Russia on Sunday.

HS no managed to reach a single person by phone from the Krasnoyaruz district, but the locals said in their Telegram messages that the sounds of fighting are constantly heard in the area.

On Monday, it was still possible to drive into the district by car along side roads, but on Tuesday, all access routes were said to be closed, the messages said.

According to the Russians, the electricity has been cut off in Krasnojaruž, and on Tuesday the water supply stopped at least momentarily. No one reported seeing Ukrainian troops in person, only distant signs and sounds of fighting.

HS acquired for the purpose of this article, information in part by exceptional methods.

In some of the interviews, the HS reporter presented himself as a person who asked the authorities and residents for advice and instructions on evacuating the area and moving around. HS does not publish the names of the interviewees or their precise location information.

Four people were reached directly by phone and others by Telegram messages. When HS asked for advice on how to drive to a certain village in the Belgorod region, the following advice was given:

“If you’re leaving at night, try not to turn on your headlights until you get on the highway. If you get into a minor traffic accident, don’t stop, just keep driving. If you see a traffic accident in front of you, give help, take the injured away and move their cars off the road so that the road is free for traffic.”

A Ukrainian army vehicle was transporting men believed to be Russian prisoners of war in the Sumy region on the Ukrainian side near the Russian border on Tuesday.

A photo from near the border between Russia and Ukraine shows the sign of the city of Kursk in Russia.

Kursk a woman contacted in the city sent a voice message in which she said that tension in the city has increased after a missile believed to have been fired by the Ukrainians was intercepted by the Russians hit a residential building in town on Sunday.

“However, there is no panic. We have lived in such a situation for a long time, realizing that a missile can hit us at any time. All shops and cafes work as usual,” the woman said.

According to him, public transport also works normally, but the means of transport stop and unload passengers when an air raid alert is given in the city.

“Uncertainty worries me the most. August is vacation time. Many people from Kursk have left. Now they don’t know if they will come back or not. Especially those with children. The school year starts on the first of September, but if the situation remains the same, of course no one will go to school,” the woman said.

He himself thought that he would flee to Central Russia to his friends, unless the situation in the Kursk region calmed down soon.

Monday based on the information, about 120,000 people in the Kursk region had been evacuated and at least 60,000 were planned to be evacuated.

Information about the territorial occupations and advances of the Ukrainian forces has been fragmented and to some extent unreliable. Ukraine has spoken about occupying an area of ​​approximately one thousand square kilometers, Russian sources of about 500 square kilometers.

The area of ​​Helsinki without sea areas is about 215 square kilometers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi quoth on Tuesday in the X service, that Ukraine had captured 74 population centers on the Russian side.

Ukrainian soldiers in a T-72 main battle tank in the Sumy region near the Russian border on Monday.

Many The people contacted by HS said that the information they provided should be treated with caution.

A man working at a gas station near Borisovka in the Belgorod region said on the phone that the fighting was about 40 kilometers away from him, but that’s just the current situation.

“What will happen tomorrow or in a few hours, no one knows,” he said from Boriskovka, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Krasnoyaruz District.

A woman working at a gas station near Rakitnoje also said that situations can change quickly. Rakitnoye is located approximately 15 kilometers northeast of Krasnoyaruz District.

“There is petrol. There are no queues. Well, at least at the moment there are no queues. But what happens after half an hour? You yourself understand that no one knows.”

The woman said on the phone that the gas station is closed every time there is an air alarm.

“We put traffic cones at the entrance, and we go to the shelter ourselves.”

Ukrainians on break near the Russian border on Monday.

Belgorod in the area’s Rakitjanski district, care has also been taken for domestic animals that people might leave behind during emergency evacuations. The district manager has promised that the local regional defense forces will take the animals to safety.

In addition to actual events, people’s uncertainty is increased by rumors and deliberately spread incorrect information.

Russian local authorities rejected Ukrainian claims on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops had entered the city of Lgov in the Kursk region.

“Lie: Ukrainian armed forces have reached the city of Lgov. The truth: the Ukrainian army has arrived in Lgov only in dreams,” on the Vkontakte service of the district administration’s social media was told.

HS managed to call the district administration of Lgov, from which the employee replied in a tense state that the work of the administration should not be burdened with unnecessary calls.

“Follow our social media channels. Everything is written there. Don’t disturb our work!”

The Vkontakte page of the district administration was updated several times an hour. It was announced there, for example, that buses for evacuation will be offered to all those who wish. Evacuation was still voluntary.