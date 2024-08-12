Ukrainian counterattack | Expressen’s report about the Kursk border: “Putin is shaking with anger,” says a Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian counterattack|The Ukrainian attack on Kursk strengthened the fighting morale of the Ukrainians, says a Swedish newspaper.

Ukrainian the counter-offensive against Russia in the Kursk region that started about a week ago has strengthened the fighting morale of the Ukrainian soldiers, says a Swedish tabloid Expressen.

The newspaper’s reporter has been in the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region, which borders Russia’s Kursk.

Smoke rose into the sky after the bombings on the Russian border in the Sumy region on Saturday, August 10.

Near the border, the reporter meets a soldier Igor’s32, who watches with satisfaction how the Russian president Vladimir Putin commented on the attack furiously on television.

“Putin is crazy, you can see it in his performance. Yes – he’s shaking with anger,” says Igor.

Igor says that he was involved in the first wave of the counterattack. At the weekend, he was in the woods with other soldiers moving equipment to a truck.

Igor tells that he is married and the father of a seven-year-old daughter. He has been in the army for a year and a half and served on the Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk fronts.

Igor says that he was full of adrenaline when the big attack started. He describes how Ukrainian soldiers were confronted by a Russian combat helicopter, which they narrowly escaped.

“We shot it, but then continued on our way.”

A few days later, a Ukrainian vehicle was hit by a grenade. The soldiers survived with minor injuries, but had to return to Ukraine.

Igor believes that Putin will respond to the attack on Ukraine with all his might.

“But we do our job,” he says.

Ukrainian tanks near the Russian border in Ukraine’s Sumy region on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials told the news agency AFP on Sunday that the goal of the counterattack is to move the enemy’s positions, cause the greatest possible losses and destabilize the situation in Russia.

According to Ukrainian sources, thousands of soldiers will participate in the attack.

On Sunday, Expressen also met with civilians who had remained in Ukraine near the border with Russia. Most of those who stayed in the villages were elderly. However, their support for the attack was unwavering.

One of the people the magazine met was Anna Gapienko67, who has refused to evacuate, even though Russian strikes could hit the area at any time.

Apple trees and man-tall sunflowers line the dirt road through the village.

“How could I leave this? My chickens, ducks and cats can’t move to an apartment building,” says Gapienko.

Ukrainian soldiers traveled in Sumy region of Ukraine on Sunday.

Tuesday a Russian aerial bomb hit the village school, right through the roof of the classroom. Another bomb hit the soccer field: There are goals at the ends of the wild meadow and a large hole left by the bomb in the middle. Gapienko points to a mant and sighs.

Until February 2022, he considered the Russians as dear neighbors.

“When the Russian war of aggression started, we couldn’t really believe that Russia could attack us. Now a deep bitterness has taken over him.

“I could call them animals, but even animals don’t act like that.”

to Russia along the main road leading to the village of Kiyanitsya, a Russian bomb has destroyed the roof of the house of the Zaitsev family.

Svitlana Zaitseva44, says that the destruction was great, but that the family survived unharmed.

“There was a bang and I just shook.”

Evacuation is not an option for him.

“We have chickens, cows and pigs and a hectare of crops. How do we take them with us”, asks Zaitseva.

His 70th birthday Valentina-his mother is sitting on the sofa.

“Who will win the war? No, no one will win, neither Russia nor Ukraine,” he says.