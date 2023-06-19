Ukrainian counterattack | Expert: Attack still exploratory, losses unclear

Ukraine is also said to have possibly put its counteroffensive on hold to assess next steps.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that both sides suffered heavy losses in Ukraine’s counterattack against Russia.

There is no more detailed information about the number of troops, fallen or wounded.

“For an attacker, the losses are often multiple times compared to the defender. If we talk about heavy losses, they can be as much as 20-30 percent of the attacking forces,” states the head teacher of the Department of Military Art at the National Defense University, lieutenant colonel Jarmo Mattila.

Mattila commented on the amount on a general level, as there is no exact information about Ukraine. According to Mattila, the effect of losses on the attack also depends on what kind of troops fall in the battles.

A counterattack is also known to require a large number of troops.

“On a general level, the attacker aims to get a three- or even five-fold superiority. In terms of firepower, it can be even greater,” says Mattila.

Lieutenant Colonel Jarmo Mattila.

Ukraine may suspend its counterattack for some time, estimates the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Sunday.

ISW and Mattila both remind that the progress of the operation is constantly evaluated and, if necessary, the operation is changed.

“For example, the tasks of the troops may have to be changed, which can be seen as a momentary change in activity,” says Mattila.

A Ukrainian soldier on the front line near Bahmut in the Donetsk region on June 17.

The attack According to Mattila, the amount of losses in the next stages depends on how well Ukraine is able to cripple Russian artillery and rocket launchers.

“Indirect fire produces the biggest losses. It is not enough to pass the much talked about fortified and mined defense lines. Fire units must be disabled.”

At the same time, air defense, cooperation and maintenance of different types of weapons must also be in order, Mattila states.

“A serious threat to an attacking force is Russia’s powerful air weapon. Troops, equipment and fire control must work seamlessly together, and maintenance must be invested in.”

Matt’s According to Ukraine, throughout the war of aggression against Russia, it has attacked cautiously and thoughtfully. An example is the previous attack in Kherson.

“The Ukrainian attack progressed very leisurely when the Russians resisted. Only when the Russians withdrew from Kherson did the phase of faster progress come,” says Mattila.

Ukrainian police and a soldier inspect the traces of a Russian strike in Kherson on June 16.

According to Mattila, the attacks launched in a wide area seem to be of a reconnaissance nature.

“We are trying to break through Russia’s defense and we will see where the success comes from. Attacking in a wide area can also confuse the final formation of the center of gravity. A solution cannot be reached everywhere.”

It may appear to observers that the attack is not progressing, but it can be advanced moderately, sparing troops.

However, breakthroughs in the attack have not yet been seen.

“I don’t think that we have yet seen all the power of Ukraine that they have available for the attack. The biggest battles are still ahead,” says Mattila.

See also HS Helsinki | The toilet that was opened underground replaces the toilet at the main train station that helped the hasty people for a hundred years A Ukrainian soldier on the front line of the Luhansk region in Kreminta on June 17.

To the same at the time, Russia assessed where a full force attack would be most dangerous for them.

According to Mattila, southern areas and the direction of the Sea of ​​Azov have already been evaluated in winter.

“A dangerous option for the Russians would be if the land connection to Crimea was managed to be cut off and the Russian forces would be cut in half in a way. After all, Russia is in a rather narrow, low-lying area with its back to the sea.”

In addition, Mattila estimates that Ukraine’s counter-attack may later also try to cut the Kerch Strait bridge.

“Accordingly, there has been no attempt to cut the bridge at this stage of the attack, but Ukraine will probably try to influence it at some point.”

However, according to Mattila, the timing of the different phases of the attack must be carefully considered.