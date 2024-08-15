Ukrainian counterattack | Allegations of Gerasimov’s ouster in the Kursk operations are spreading

Ukrainian counterattack|Chief of the General Staff Valeri Gerasimov has received growing criticism.

Russian president Vladimir Putin suggested on Monday in a televised meeting with his security team that Ukrainian troops should be driven out of Russia’s Kursk region.

Immediately after the meeting, among Russian war commentators on Telegram, claims that the task of evicting the Ukrainian troops had been given to Putin’s former bodyguard began to abound To Alexei Dyumin.

About that news Russian opposition media Meduza.

Also the US Newsweek tells About Djumin’s new position. According to the media, Djum should thus replace the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov In the operations connected with Kursk.

“My sources have confirmed this information in advance. Djumin had been invited to the meeting [Putinin] with yesterday, and was instructed to oversee the counter-terrorism operation. But the most important task is to beat the armed forces of Ukraine, which has invaded the Kursk region,” said the representative of the Russian Duma Nikolai Ivanov in an interview with the Russian-language RTVi on Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

Also according to Meduza, Ivanov has called Djumin the “supervisor” of the so-called anti-terrorist operation. However, neither media has been able to independently confirm the claims.

Since May, Djumin has been working as an assistant to the president. During the last decade, he has also worked as Russia’s deputy defense minister and as the governor of the Tula region.

Bloomberg said in an article on August 8 that the Kremlin was growing frustrated with Gerasimov’s ability to manage the war. In particular, he has received growing criticism for his handling of the Kursk situation.

According to Bloomberg, Gerasimov and other top officials asides intelligence warnings that Ukrainian forces were massing near the border between the two countries already two weeks before the attack on Kursk began.

According to a source close to the Kremlin, no one would have told President Putin about it either. On the other hand, the source told Bloomberg that the Kremlin has no plans to remove Gerasimov from his position, at least not in the near future.

The think tank Institute for the Study Of War (ISW) held In its August 10 publication in the report, it is likely that the director of the FSB, or the Russian security service Alexander Bortnikov would be named head of the counter-terrorism operation.

Ukraine attacked Kursk on August 6.