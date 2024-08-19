Ukrainian counterattack | A Russian source claims that Ukraine has already destroyed three bridges on Russian soil – Zelenskyi revealed what the operation is aiming for

Ukrainian counterattack|The destruction of the bridges is part of Ukraine’s Kursk operation, the aim of which, according to Zelensky, is to create a buffer zone for Russia.

Ukrainian The air force said on Sunday that it had destroyed the strategically important bridge over the Seimjoki in its attack on Russia in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleštšuk on his Telegram channel.

“The direction of Kursk. One less bridge! The Ukrainian Air Force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precision airstrikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities,” wrote Oleshchuk in connection with the video he published on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Zvannojen the bridge near the village was already another bridge important for Russia’s military operations, which Ukraine has destroyed within a few days.

Earlier on Friday, Oleštšuk posted on Telegram the videoshowing an exploding bridge.

According to the BBC, it was a bridge leading to the village of Glushkovo, which the Russian troops have used as a supply route.

Both the Gluškovo and Zvannoe bridges are located 15-20 kilometers from the place where the Ukrainian forces is estimated advanced in the Kursk region.

It has not been possible to confirm the shooting time of either video from independent sources.

The picture taken by the Planet Labs satellite company on Saturday shows the destroyed bridge leading to the village of Gluškovo.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova claimed on Saturday that Ukraine used Western rockets and probably US Himars rocket launchers to destroy the Glushkovo bridge over the Seymjoki.

Zaharova said the bridge was completely destroyed and claimed that several volunteers helping civilians were killed in the attack.

Russia has not reacted to the claim of directly destroying the bridge leading to the village of Zvannoje.

An anonymous representative of the Russian Investigative Committee claimed the anchor of Russian state television Vladimir Solovyov On the Telegram channel later on Monday, that Ukraine had damaged the “third” bridge on the Seimjoki next to the settlement center of Karyzh.

Ukraine launched an offensive on August 6 that extends across Russia’s border into its soil.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi told Sunday evening in its situation reviewthat the goal of Ukraine’s counterattack is to create a “buffer zone” on Russian soil to make it more difficult for its military actions.

“Anything that leads to the defeat of the Russian army, state, military industry and economy will help prevent the expansion of the war and bring us closer to the just end of this aggression – a just peace for Ukraine,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi did not elaborate on the Kursk operation.

He also said that the Ukrainian forces are doing well “on all fronts” and at the same time demanded faster deliveries of weapons and supplies from Western countries, especially Britain, the United States and France.

Several Russian war bloggers have reported, according to Reuters, that two of the three logistically important bridges in the area have now been destroyed or severely damaged.

The consensus of Russian war bloggers is that Russia has very limited options left for crossing the Seim River in the region, reports AFP.

HS fact checker John Helin evaluate on Mondaythat so far the greatest achievement of the invasion is Ukraine’s moral and symbolic victories on Russian soil.

The region is a remote area and there is no significant infrastructure that Ukraine could really harm Russia by destroying.

On Friday, an aide to Zelensky, who remained anonymous, said the BBC according to which Ukraine would aim for a better position in possible peace negotiations with its Kursk operation.