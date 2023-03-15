Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Ukrainian soldiers patrol the embattled town of Bakhmut. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Ukraine wants to drive Putin’s soldiers out of occupied territories with a counter-offensive. But the high losses and lack of ammunition could prevent this.

Munich – For months Ukraine has been talking about a major counter-offensive with which the military of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is to be severely defeated in occupied Ukrainian territories. The time frame is now spring. But some Ukrainian officials are skeptical about the chances of such a project succeeding. The reason is apparently the high losses after more than a year of war and a lack of ammunition in the army.

Ukraine War: Heavy casualties disrupt Ukrainian counteroffensive plan

Citing European and American officials, the US newspaper reported washington post, so far around 120,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded on the Ukrainian side. On the Russian side, that number is around 200,000 soldiers. However, the population from which Russia can recruit new soldiers is three times that of Ukraine, with Moscow also having the larger military. The losses are therefore a heavier burden for Ukraine.

In addition, most of these losses came from the ranks of experienced combatants. “In war, combat experience is the most valuable thing,” a battalion commander, codenamed Kupol, in the Ukrainian military told the American newspaper. “A soldier who survived six months of war and a soldier who comes off the firing range are two different things, it’s like heaven and earth,” he explained. There are only a few soldiers left with a lot of experience. The rest are all either dead or wounded.

Ukraine war: But no counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops?

The Washington Post according to him, this pessimism has already reached the centers of power in the capital Kiev. Now the Ukrainian leadership fears that it will not be able to carry out the long-awaited counter-offensive. But apparently not everyone shares this opinion. “I don’t think that we have exhausted our potential,” emphasized the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Andriy Yermak. New troops are currently being trained, he also assured.

Ukraine probably hopes that the well-trained soldiers will ease the situation in Kiev. According to a US official, the current difficult situation in the embattled city of Bakhmut does not reflect the true state of the Ukrainian military. Because she deliberately keeps the soldiers away from the fight in order to be able to train them well for the planned counter-offensive. “There is always a belief in a miracle,” says Kupol. There will definitely be a counter-offensive, for which he sees two options: “Either there will be a massacre and dead bodies, or it will be a professional counter-offensive.”

Ukraine war: Ukrainian official does not believe in offensive against Putin’s troops

Anyway, troops aren’t the only problem. Ukraine also faces problems with equipment. The number of tanks pledged by Western allies is “symbolic,” a senior Ukrainian official told the press Washington Post. It is also unclear whether the West’s help will be able to correct the situation in time. There is a shortage of ammunition, including for mortars and howitzers. Unlike Yermak, the official is not exactly optimistic.

“I don’t believe in a big counter-offensive,” he emphasized. Since they had fewer resources, they would not attack but defend. “I want to believe in it, but I look at the resources and I’m like, ‘With what?'” he said, referring to the planned Ukrainian attack. Ukraine has neither the necessary personnel nor the weapons. Compared to defense, you lose two or three times as many people in attack: “We can’t afford to lose that many people.”

In any case, Ukraine does not share its losses with its western partners. “They don’t share this information with us because they don’t trust us,” a German official told the US newspaper. (bb)