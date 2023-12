Tribute in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, to those killed in the war started by the Russian invasion | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A Ukrainian councilor detonated several grenades this Friday (15) inside the City Hall of the city of Keretsk, in the Transcarpathia region, in western Ukraine, the country's National Police reported on its social networks.

A total of 26 people were injured in the explosions, which were captured on video. Six of the injured are in serious condition.

The councilor who detonated the grenades is also being investigated for illegal use of weapons, ammunition or explosives, a crime covered by the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

Images of the moment of the explosion were released by the National Police, who passed the case on to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as they considered it a possible terrorist attack. The SBU has already taken over the case classifying it as a terrorist act under the Ukrainian Criminal Code. The councilor's motivation is still unknown, but it is speculated that he acted for political or personal reasons, according to the portal Ukrinform.

According to Ukrainian public television, the councilor in question is Sergei Bratin, from the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sluga Narodu (Servant of the People). Zelensky has not yet commented on what happened. (With EFE Agency)