Ukrainian consul Alexander Sosonyuk, at a meeting with a Russian in St. Petersburg, tried to obtain information of a classified nature and was detained red-handed. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the FSB of Russia.

It is noted that the activities of the detainee were assessed as hostile towards Russia and incompatible with the status of a diplomat.

The FSB said that measures will be taken against Sosonyuk in accordance with international law.