In Ukraine, a group of mobilized men escaped from a military registration and enlistment office bus

In Ukraine, a group of mobilized men escaped from a military registration and enlistment office minibus when it stopped at a gas station, reports Telegram– channel “Politics of the Country”.

According to the channel, the men opened the back doors and ran away. After some time, their absence was discovered by a man in a military uniform, who was either the driver or an escort.

On May 18, 2024, a law on strengthening mobilization came into force in Ukraine. According to the innovations, for failure to appear in response to a summons to the TCC (territorial recruitment center, an analogue of the military registration and enlistment office), a citizen will be prohibited from driving a vehicle. In addition, consular services will be limited for those liable for military service abroad. However, demobilization is not provided for by law.

In addition, on May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law allowing the mobilization of certain categories of prisoners into the Ukrainian Armed Forces.