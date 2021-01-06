The Kharkiv pharmaceutical company “Biolek” has confirmed the submission to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine of an application for registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”. This is stated in the message of the press service of the company. Interfax and TASS…

As reported in “Biolek”, the application was sent on December 31, 2020 in connection with numerous requests.

Earlier, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk announced that Biolek had submitted an application for registration of the Sputnik V vaccine. Later, the chief sanitary doctor, deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, Viktor Lyashko, excluded the registration of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing the failed third phase of testing.