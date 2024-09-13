DPR to Convict Ukrainian Platoon Commander for Ordering Shelling of Mariupol Village

The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) prosecutor’s office has sent a criminal case to court against a 27-year-old Ukrainian platoon commander who gave the order to shell the village of Mirny in Mariupol. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the department.

The man is accused under Articles 30, 105 (“Attempted murder”), 105 (“Murder”) and 356 (“Cruel treatment of civilians in the occupied territory”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. His case has been sent to the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic for consideration on the merits. He was previously sentenced in another case to 26 years in a maximum security penal colony.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the defendant gave the military an order to shell the village of Mirny in Mariupol with high-explosive fragmentation mines. As a result of the shelling, a man was killed, a woman and a child were injured.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced a 31-year-old platoon commander of a sniper company of a separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 24 years in a strict regime penal colony for shooting a civilian.