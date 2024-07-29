Russian court sentences Ukrainian Druzenko to 5.5 years for calling for maiming prisoners

Moscow’s Basmanny Court sentenced Ukrainian volunteer mobile hospital commander Gennady Druzenko in absentia to 5.5 years in prison (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) for calls to maim captured Russian servicemen. This is reported by TASS with reference to the court’s press service.

Druzenko was found guilty of inciting hatred or hostility on the Internet. The sentence has not entered into legal force and can be appealed.