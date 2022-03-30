The fact that the Russian invasion stalled in several places and that the Russian army would even lose ground again around Kiev has everything to do with unexpectedly tough resistance from the Ukrainian armed forces. Since last year, it has been led by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who enjoys a reputation in Ukrainian circles as an exceptional strategist.

The man who was the first commander in chief of Ukraine not trained during the Soviet Union is known as an ‘accessible’ general. Zaluzhnyi is popular. He is said to be at ease among the troops, listens to soldiers and regularly shows up at the front. A spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is almost lyrical about the highest-ranking soldier. “He enjoys the confidence of the troops. He is currently fulfilling the mission of his life, the defense of his nation.”