General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Naev acknowledged the difficulties in countering Russian UAVs over Kiev

Countering Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacking targets in Kyiv is difficult due to difficulties in determining their route, General Serhiy Naev, commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine, said in an interview. RBC-Ukraine.

“The difficulty of shooting down lies in accurately predicting UAV flight routes for timely response by mobile fire teams, since their detection has recently been carried out mainly acoustically (from the sound of the engine) and it is quite difficult to determine the direction of their flight at night,” he said.

Naev also noted that it is a difficult task for the air defense of Ukraine to shoot down an object at night, focusing only on the sound of the engine.

Earlier, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to create a large stock of UAVs. According to him, the Russian army is attacking drone assembly plants in Odessa.