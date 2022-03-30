The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv was bombed “all night”, the region’s governor said, despite Russia’s announcement of a reduction in military activity.

“Chernihiv was bombed all night with artillery and planes,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram, mentioning the destruction of civilian infrastructure and stressing that the city remains without water and electricity.

The city, which had 280,000 inhabitants before the war, is “out of communication and we can no longer repair them”, added the governor, who also cited attacks against Nizhyn, in the same region.

Russia pledged on Tuesday to “radically” reduce military operations in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions, after negotiations between the two countries, considered “substantial”, in Istanbul.

“The situation does not change, Chernihiv is the target of artillery and aerial bombardment,” said Chaus.

After Mariupol in the south, Chernihiv is the city most affected by Russian bombing since the beginning of the war on 24 February.

