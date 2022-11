A damaged building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, November 01, 2022 | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

A massive cruise missile and drone strike hit Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities, bringing down water and power structures, in retaliation for what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet.

In the capital, about 80% of the 3 million inhabitants were left without water due to damage to a power plant on Monday (31). Blackouts are on the rise as the government scrambles to stabilize the power grid and repair the system before winter.

Kiev region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 20,000 apartments in the region remain without power. “Unfortunately, the destruction and damage is severe,” Kuleba said on Telegram. “It is necessary to prepare for emergency power cuts for an indefinite period,” he pointed out.

So far, Russia has destroyed about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, affecting 16 regions, according to the Ukrainian government.