Video AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency-They are circus students. They fled Ukraine a year ago with the first Russian bombing. Now in Hungary they have found peace doing what they like best. “When you are busy with training, you don’t have time to think about bad things,” says this teacher. There are more than a hundred students. The youngest is five years old and the oldest is 20. They live in the facilities of the Budapest Circus, an ideal place to continue their training. Many have their families in Ukraine. Others may go to Germany or Slovakia with their parents and relatives, but prefer to continue jumping and prancing, hoping that peace will allow them to return home.









