Verónica, 14 years old, long straw-colored hair, returns to Kyiv with some sun from the Mar Menor on her cheeks. “I will always remember the joy and the sunny days,” she says after singing the anthem of her homeland bombarded with her hand on her chest and her eyelids half closed. She is one of the 35 Ukrainian minors, between the ages of 9 and 14, who return to their country on Sunday after spending 17 days of vacation in peace on the shores of the Mar Menor. The teenager’s heart has been divided between “the happy and open way of the Spanish” and concern for her loved ones. A crossroads of emotions makes them want to stay on the Murcian beaches and, at the same time, the desire to embrace those who are still her family. All are children of soldiers and policemen, some of them killed in combat, which has left a part of these boys and girls that the war has brought to the Region as orphans.

“This has been a breather after a year and a half of war. Now they return to the constant sound of air alarms, “explains the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Nataliia Osmak. «You cannot imagine what it is to have a quiet morning. The children have been able to sleep well, wake up peacefully, sunbathe and improve their health,” says the official. Most of them have met on this trip, since they come from different cities and towns. “Depending on how their municipalities are, they can go back to school or not, so many will teach remotely and others have private teachers who give them homework and examine them every term,” says the translator, Vladi Matviikiv. In some of your cities, the schools are already a pile of rubble. The last one was the one that was attacked by a Russian drone a month ago and ended the life of a friend of Nataliia Osmak, the person in charge of the group. “It was a school,” she repeats annoyed.

Everyone in Ukraine already has an application on their mobile that warns them of a possible bombing. In some regions, the alarm goes off more than Tik Tok notifications. For the minors, these vacations away from the war have been a simulation of normalcy. They even liked the food, despite the gastronomic differences. “The fries, the Cola Cao and the cookies with universals”, clarifies Osmak.

The 5 monitors of the Ministry of the Interior of Zelenski have been watching them. The national guard Tetiana Soloviova, the national police Antonina Vouk, the technician of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Huk, and the soldier of the State Border Service Irina Hakh, together with the person in charge Nataliia Osmak.

This vacation model began last summer, when another group of minors rested for two weeks on the Valencian coast. This year, the destination has been the Region, due to the collaboration of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior with the Autonomous Community and. the City Hall of San Pedro del Pinatar. On August 8, they left the city of Lviv (Lviv) with a member of the International Cooperation Division of the Spanish National Police. They have traveled 3,200 kilometers, with stops in Germany and France, for which they have had the security reinforcement of the national police of those countries and of Poland.

In the Region, more than 600 Ukrainian families displaced by the war receive aid of 400 euros, plus 100 euros for each minor child. They are part of the 5,626 refugees from that country in Murcia, which has been the fifth Spanish community that has received the most refugees from the Russian invasion. At the national level there have been 180,000 Ukrainian refugees, which makes Spain the fifth country with the most displaced persons in the attacked country, according to the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez.

“My husband was an example of protection for his country and his family”



The deep circles under her eyes behind large black sunglasses give away Irina Hakh, a serviceman with the State Border Service of Ukraine. Her husband, serving in the Ukrainian Army for 17 years, died in the line of duty a month ago. “When the war started, she was one of the first to go out to protect Ukraine,” explains Irina. She cherishes her memory as “an example to the military in protecting their country and her family.”

She and her daughter have been able to “sleep well and rest easy, although bad news of what is happening there does not stop coming.” She believes that “children already take some peace, tranquility and good relations with each other. They’ve changed”.