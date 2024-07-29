Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Abducted Ukrainian children are learning how to handle weapons in Russian military camps. Ukraine fears brainwashing – and imminent deployment in the war.

Volgograd – Hundreds of children and young people originally from Ukraine are currently being trained in Russian military camps. They are learning how to use drones, rifles and parachutes, among other things.

One of these camps is called “Time for Young Heroes” and is located in the border region of Volgograd. The Russian broadcaster OTR recently reported on this. The young participants come from the regions of Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia partially occupied during the Ukraine war and declared to be Russian territory.

Ukrainian children in Russia must train in handling weapons and drones

The British newspaper Times has analyzed the broadcaster’s reporting in more detail. According to the report, the lessons are held by a masked instructor, next to a Russian flag and a large portrait of President Vladimir Putin. The three-week camp is designed for young people aged 14 to 17 and also includes Russian young people. OTR reported that the camp ensures “strict discipline” among the children.

June 2024: Young people practice handling a weapon in a military camp in the Volgograd region, Russia. © Dmitry Rogulin/Imago

The “Center for Military-Sports Training and Patriotic Education of Youth” called “Voin” (“Warrior”) is responsible for organizing these camps. The organization, which was created on Putin’s orders, has received requests from Times not answered. However, “Woin” states that the aim is to prepare “young patriots” well for military service. The camps offer the children the opportunity to “acquire new knowledge and skills, become part of a large team, make new friends and learn about the history and culture of the motherland.”

In these camps, the young people wear military uniforms and also practice shooting with Kalashnikov assault rifles. A young girl, who allegedly comes from Kherson, told the Russian broadcaster that she was being trained on drones. The instructors are men with combat experience in Ukraine. The Times reports that a girl with the same name from Kherson is listed as “missing” on the Ukrainian website “Children of War”. More than 1,900 children are considered “missing”, more than 19,000 deported to Russia through Moscow.

Thousands of children abducted from Ukraine – international arrest warrant against Putin

Kiev fears that children and young people in Russia will be brainwashed and used in the army against Ukraine in a few years. Katerina Raschewska, a lawyer at the Regional Center for Human Rights in Kiev, said according to the Times: “In recent months, we have seen an increase in the scale and pace of the militarization of Ukrainian children.”

She added: “The danger of militarized re-education is that it will deny the national identity of Ukrainian children and will result in long-term psychological trauma.” Russia intends to “militarily indoctrinate” the children and thereby violates the U.N.-Convention on the Rights of the Child. Dmytro Lubinets, human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament, said that “the Kremlin is forcibly shaping a generation of Ukrainian children” who are being taught “hatred and violence against everything Ukrainian”.

Russia claims to have brought 700,000 children from eastern Ukraine “to safety” before the war. However, Ukraine accuses Russia of having abducted thousands of children and young people into Russian territory. Since March 2023, an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court has been in place against President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lwova-Belova, for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The ICC suspects Russia of deporting Ukrainian children.

Russia denies that children and young people were deported. Lwowa-Belowa said the “vast majority” arrived with their parents. However, her words do not change the arrest warrant against her and Putin. (lrg/dpa)