Ukrainian children who arrive at the US-Mexico border unaccompanied by their parents or legal guardians are being separated from their caregivers. Some are taken into custody, have their assets confiscated and share cells with dozens of immigrants. Others are taken to government shelters.

How do you explain the New York Times, the separation is done in compliance with a migration law that protects minors from human traffickers. When children or teenagers are not with their parents or legal guardians, they are separated from their guardians, even if they are relatives and present a power of attorney authorizing the trip.

In effect since 2008, the legislation requires border authorities to place these minors in government shelters. Children remain in shelters until their companions are investigated.

“Any potential guardian must by law be checked carefully before being put in contact with the child again.,” the US Department of Homeland Security said in a note to the newspaper.

according to New York Timeschildren spend weeks apart from their caregivers.

Advocates for migrants said they understand that the risks of child trafficking in war increase. However, they accuse the US authorities of applying the law inconsistently, as well as adding to the suffering of refugees.

Children taken from Central and South American countries are the majority in the shelters.

NUMBERS

An estimated 5,000 Ukrainians have entered the US via Mexico since the start of the war. The preference for arriving through the country is because the Mexican government does not require visas from Ukrainians, unlike the US.

Thus, thousands of citizens of Ukraine choose to go to the border city to ask for permission to enter the US.

US authorities do not disclose the number of Ukrainian children separated from their caregivers. Volunteers working with refugees told the paper that there were at least 50 minors in this situation.