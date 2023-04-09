Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Children abducted from Ukraine are reunited with their families. © SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP

Since the war began, Russia has apparently kidnapped thousands of children from Ukraine. Not all are returning to their families.

Munich – According to information from Kiev, more than 19,500 children have been abducted from Ukraine by Russian troops in the course of the Ukraine war. The decisive kidnapping of minors is also the basis of the international arrest warrant against Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. Recently, 31 kidnapped children from Ukraine were reunited with their relatives. When they were reunited with their families, the children told them about the Russians’ cruel treatment.

Ukrainian children: Kidnapped minors return to their families

According to a news agency report Reuters the children who were brought back had been kidnapped by Russian soldiers to Russia or to the annexed Crimea. 13-year-old Dasha Rakk told the agency that she and her twin sister traveled from Kherson to Crimea last year to attend a summer camp there for several weeks. However, Russian officials later told them they would be staying longer.

“They said that we will be adopted and that we will have protectors,” said the 13-year-old. When they were told this, they all started crying, she said. Her mother Natalia said she traveled to Crimea via Poland, Belarus and finally Moscow to retrieve her daughters. It was difficult, but they didn’t give up. In addition, it was “heartbreaking” to see children who were apparently not picked up and therefore had to remain in Russian hands. Several families have been able to celebrate in the past few days.

‘Hardest mission of all’: Volunteer organization brings back Ukrainian children

The complex rescue mission was arranged by the organization Save Ukraine. According to founder Mykola Kuleba, this was the fifth rescue operation for Ukrainian children. Citing the children’s statements, he said at a press conference on Saturday that no one in Russia was trying to find the children’s parents. Apparently, the whereabouts of the children have been changed several times.

The children also confirm this. They were forced to stay in the summer camps for four to six months, always moving to different places. “We were treated like animals and locked in a separate building,” said Vitaly from Kherson. In addition, Russian authorities have claimed that her parents no longer want her.

Save Ukraine published the children’s arrival at their families on Twitter. You can see how relatives and the children exchange hugs and shed tears. “This was the most difficult of all previous rescue missions,” the organization wrote in the post. (bb)