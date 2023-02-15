On Wednesday (15), Ukraine urged Latin American countries to abandon “neutrality” and stay on the “right side” of history in the face of Russian aggression.

“We call on all leaders of the Latin American and Caribbean region to put aside this so-called neutrality and place themselves on the right side of history,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at a press conference with Iberian journalists. Americans in Kiev.

“I am confident that Latin American countries are interested in Russia being defeated, because it is in the interests of global stability that international legality be re-established,” Kuleba said at a press conference organized by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA).

Although the head of Ukrainian diplomacy avoided directly criticizing some leaders in the region, such as those of Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, who are reluctant to send arms or ammunition to Ukraine, and guaranteed that each country has the right to choose its foreign policy , Kuleba insisted on denouncing this “neutrality”.

“We see different degrees of neutrality, in some cases they adopt the position of condemning aggression, for example in UN resolutions, but they say they will not send weapons or ammunition, just help with humanitarian aid, there are others who do nothing”, he said.

“When a country cannot even openly condemn flagrant aggression against a sovereign state, it has chosen the wrong side, it thinks that borders can be changed by force, and there are also those who choose to support Russia, although they are very few,” he added.

Kuleba emphasized that before the war, Ukraine knew who its allies were traditionally in the region, but that with the war “relations between Ukraine and Latin America lost focus, the war changed that perception.”

Regarding the position of Argentina and the attitude of its president, Alberto Fernández, regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kuleba assured that “each country is the owner of the choice of its foreign policy, but there are some points of reference that make the position very clear ”.

He listed that “one of them is voting in favor of UN resolutions adopted in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Another is if a country provides concrete help to Ukraine and the third is to shake hands with President Vladimir Putin or Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, because they are stained with the blood of Ukrainians and their own citizens.”

“Some indicators make it easier to identify where the country is,” he said, “but we shouldn’t be emotional.”

He also declined to openly criticize Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but said that “those who say that sending arms to Ukraine will only prolong the war are saying that they don’t want Ukraine to fight, they want it to lose its sovereignty and independence”.

However, he stated that he had a “very good meeting with the foreign minister in the fall and we will continue to work with the Mexican government”.

About Colombia and its president, Gustavo Petro, the Ukrainian minister said that “when I say that I don’t send weapons because I want peace, that doesn’t mean that whoever sends them doesn’t want peace. Ukraine is the first to want peace, it’s not fun to be at war, [mas] we don’t want to be destroyed as a nation”, and “we need weapons”.

Regarding countries like El Salvador, Dmytro Kuleba highlighted that “if a country does not condemn the aggression and remains silent, it opens the way for other aggressors to violate international law, but I do not believe that El Salvador is a country that wants to live in a world without laws”.

Instead, he praised the fact that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei was the first leader from the region to visit Kiev since the start of Russian aggression.

Kuleba said that Kiev wants to deepen and expand its political, economic and humanitarian relations with the Latin American and Caribbean region in 2023.

“We are finalizing our first foreign policy strategy with Latin America, a global document that covers all areas and defines objectives for the coming years, and we also have an ambitious plan to expand our diplomatic presence”, he highlighted.