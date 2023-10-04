Ukraine continues to show great ingenuity. This also applies to a broken tank. A Ukrainian soldier called the Russian manufacturer’s customer service in the middle of the counteroffensive.

Kiev – Since the beginning of the Ukraine War, Kiev’s troops have been able to capture over 3,000 Russian weapons and vehicles. Russia is thus involuntarily becoming an arms supplier to Ukraine. Among the spoils of war are around 200 T-72B2 tanks, with which the Ukrainians have one Forbes-Reported to not have much experience. When one of these models went on strike, a Ukrainian tank driver quickly called the customer service of the Russian defense company Uralvagonzavod – and got help.

Counteroffensive: Russian customer service helps Ukraine with technical problems with a tank

The tank was spitting oil, its compressors weren’t working and the tank turret could only be turned using a hand crank because the electrical mechanism kept failing. A soldier from the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, codenamed “Kochevnik,” and his unit were unable to solve the problems themselves. But Kochevnik apparently knew how to help himself. The soldier quickly called the technical customer service of the Uralvagonzavod defense company. A Russian answered on the other end of the line and introduced himself as Aleksander Anatolevich. The conversation between the two was recorded and published on the YouTube channel of the media company Militarnyi.

It could not be independently verified who was on the other end of the line. The alleged customer service employee from Russia was probably not aware that he was talking to a Ukrainian soldier. “I am the commander of a tank group. The problem is that we simply cannot operate the tank,” said the Ukrainian soldier, describing the problems with his vehicle. Anatolevich then protested loudly Forbesto discuss the technical errors with the company’s design office. The employee confirmed that he also wanted to contact the engine manufacturer. A direct solution to the technical problems was apparently not available.

Customer service representative directs Ukrainian soldier to director of arms manufacturer

The customer service representative then apparently loudly directed the Ukrainian caller Forbes-Report to one of the directors of the defense company, Andrey Abakumov. He in turn asked the soldier to describe the technical problems via WhatsApp. At the end of the call, the Ukrainian took pity and revealed his identity. “Listen, I am the commander of the K-2 tank group. This is the second battalion of the 54th brigade of Ukraine,” Kochevnik revealed. “If we take more of these tanks as trophies, please improve them so we can operate them more easily. Okay?” said the soldier ironically and added: “Thank you very much. “Slava Ukrajini (in German: Honor of Ukraine).” The call ended with a laugh.